Andy Murray battles past Taro Daniel to clinch 700th tour-level win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Andy Murray battles past Taro Daniel to clinch 700th tour-level win

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 9.59pm Updated: March 11 2022, 10.33pm
Andy Murray beat Taro Daniel at Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray beat Taro Daniel at Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Andy Murray showed all his famed fighting qualities as he shrugged off a nightmare first set to beat Taro Daniel and secure a major career milestone at Indian Wells.

Murray’s 1-6 6-2 6-4 win in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open, in which he also had to hit back from a break down in the deciding set, lifted him alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in earning 700 tour-level victories.

The match marked Murray’s first appearance since confirming he is to link up with Ivan Lendl for a third time and the duo will have plenty to work on after a first set in which the Scot was distinctly second best.

“I’m old now so these 11am starts, it takes me a bit of time to get going,” Murray joked in his post-match interview. “But Taro played extremely well. He’s started the year very well.”

Murray had the first chance at a breakthrough as Daniel was forced to save two break points on his own serve before the qualifier hit back to assume full control.

As Daniel’s level waned at the start of the second set, Murray took full advantage to surge into a 5-0 lead and, although he was broken again before he belatedly wrapped it up to level, his display of emotion at the end spoke volumes.

Daniel was far from finished, rallying to move into a 2-0 lead in the decider, and, even when Murray broke back, the Japanese player had another break point to regain control.

But he missed his chance and was punished by Murray, who took advantage of his third match point opportunity to wrap up his historic victory and a second round meeting with Alexander Bublik.

“He’s a very unorthodox player,” added Murray. “He’s unbelievably talented, got great hand skills and plays different to a lot of guys on the tour these days.

“He started this year well, but if I play well, I’ve got a shot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]