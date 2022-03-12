Harriet Dart upsets Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to make third round for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harriet Dart upsets Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to make third round for first time

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 4.51am
Harriet Dart rallied from a set down at Indian Wells to defeat former world number three Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and progress to the third round for the first time in her career (Steven Paston/PA)
Harriet Dart rallied from a set down at Indian Wells to defeat former world number three Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and progress to the third round for the first time in her career.

The 12th-seeded Ukrainian broke the Briton four times in the opening set at the BNP Paribas Open before Dart steadied herself in the second.

The British number three, ranked 122nd, managed to break Svitolina three times consecutively to lead 5-3 then smashed a crucial ace to claim the set.

Dart rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the decider but Svitolina scraped back some points before the match – which took two hours and 17 minutes – finished 2-6 6-3 6-3 in the qualifier’s favour.

Kaia Kanepi will face Dart next after the Estonian needed just 81 minutes to upset 22nd seed Belinda Bencic 6-4 6-3.

Liam Broady, meanwhile, failed to progress past the first round despite taking a set off Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Serbian has now won both his encounters against Broady following the 6-4 4-6 6-4 encounter in California on Friday.

Earlier, Emma Raducanu progressed with a three-set win over former world number four Caroline Garcia and Andy Murray showed all his famed fighting qualities as he shrugged off a nightmare first set to beat Taro Daniel and lift the Scot alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in earning 700 tour-level victories.

