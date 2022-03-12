Steven Gerrard keen to assess Aston Villa’s progress against West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Steven Gerrard keen to assess Aston Villa’s progress against West Ham

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 9.03am
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is preparing for the challenge of West Ham this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is preparing for the challenge of West Ham this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Steven Gerrard believes Sunday’s clash against West Ham will provide Aston Villa with a good measure of their progress.

Gerrard has lifted Villa after an underwhelming start to the season and the sacking of Dean Smith as manager in November.

Villa sat ninth in the Premier League on Thursday night after recording their third successive win with a 3-0 triumph at Leeds.

Villa won 3-0 at Elland Road on Thursday
Gerrard’s side won 3-0 at Elland Road on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

With the team having scored nine goals without reply in that sequence, they now travel to the London Stadium this weekend high in confidence.

With David Moyes’ Hammers having been among the challengers at the top end of the table for the past two seasons, Gerrard feels it will be a good test.

The Villa manager said: “David and his coaching staff play are all doing a fantastic job for West Ham.

“(On Thursday) they were competing in Europe, which is a long-term goal for ourselves.

“We need to admire what they’re doing and respect what they’re doing, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for us as well to go and show where we’re at, really take the challenge on and go toe-to-toe with a good team.”

The trip is the start of a difficult spell for Villa with games against Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Liverpool – all sides above them – in the coming weeks.

Gerrard (left) came up against Moyes teams during his playing career
Gerrard (left) came up against Moyes teams during his playing career (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gerrard, the former Liverpool and England captain, said: “I already know it’s going to be tough, every game in this league is tough.

“Just take each challenge as it comes and really be excited and ambitious, really look forward to the challenges coming our way.

“This league is littered with good teams, good players and good coaches. Nothing changes from fixture to fixture and every game is tough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier