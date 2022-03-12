Three teenagers arrested after 19-year-old stabbed to death in Bury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Three teenagers arrested after 19-year-old stabbed to death in Bury

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.43am
Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder (Pete Byrne/PA)
Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder (Pete Byrne/PA)

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bury.

Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are implementing stop and search powers in Bury town centre.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said that it has been a “fast-paced” investigation.

Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “I’d like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with the family and loved one’s of the young man who was very sadly killed yesterday afternoon.

“This has been a fast-paced investigation and I am pleased to say detectives have made three arrests overnight in connection with his death.

“Although they remain in custody for questioning our investigation is still in its initial stages and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist police.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight in a Bury town centre so it is highly likely there are members of the public who witnessed the assault or may have mobile phone footage from around the town.

“If you were in Bury town centre and saw any disturbance in or around Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police.

“You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“This is a shocking incident of violence and I want to assure the public we are continuing to work at pace to ensure those responsible face justice and we provide this young man’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them on 0161 856 0027 quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]