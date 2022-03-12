Pedestrian killed as car crashes into house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedestrian killed as car crashes into house

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.59am
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

A pedestrian has been killed as a car crashed into a house in north-west London.

The collision occurred on the the eastbound A406, the North Circular Road, in Neasden at around 9.48pm on Friday.

A BMW collided with the pedestrian, said to be a man in his 30s, before crashing into the house.

The scene in Neasden
The scene in Neasden (James Manning/PA)

The crash caused “significant” structural damage to the building, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as “non-life threatening”.

A passenger, a man in his 50s, is fighting for his life in hospital.

Lane closures remain in place on the A406 while emergency workers remove the car and make sure the building is safe.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820, ref 7729/11mar.

