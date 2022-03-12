Liverpool maintain momentum with win at Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool maintain momentum with win at Brighton

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 2.35pm Updated: March 12 2022, 2.47pm
Liverpool moved within touching distance of Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League after a 2-0 win at Brighton.

The Seagulls had fought back from two goals behind to force a draw at Anfield in October but there were no slips from Jurgen Klopp’s side this time around as they left the south coast with all three points.

A Luis Diaz header gave Liverpool the lead in the first half – but the forward received a heavy blow in the process as Robert Sanchez rushed off his line. However, VAR review ruled there was no red card for the goalkeeper.

Mohamed Salah’s second half penalty doubled Liverpool’s advantage and they saw out the remainder of the game with relative ease to move to within three points of Manchester City, with a game in hand.

Liverpool recorded an eighth successive Premier League victory, a run which has seen them score 21 goals and concede just two, as they bounced back from their first home defeat in a year against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Brighton’s poor run of form continued as they slipped to a fifth defeat in a row – and they were unable to add to their poor tally of one goal in their last five matches.

The Seagulls started brightly, and came the closest to scoring in the first five minutes when Alexis Mac Allister crossed for Neal Maupay, who tried his luck from the edge of the area but was just wide of the target.

Klopp said before the game he expected a reaction after the Reds experienced only their third defeat of the season to Inter in midweek, but they struggled to get going before Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the 20th minute.

Diaz bravely headed the ball into the back of the net before being clattered by Sanchez rushing out of his goal, the medics were waved on and a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to controversially remain on the field.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz opened the scoring and Robert Sanchez escaped punishment (Nick Potts/PA)

Salah had a chance to add to Liverpool’s lead just before the half-hour mark, when Virgil Van Dijk’s header down from a corner was cleared to the Egyptian on the edge of the box, but his attempt flew over the bar.

Just before the break, Liverpool were controlling the ball, and Sanchez had to make a straightforward save from a clever flicked effort from Salah from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, but the hosts struggled to create anything themselves.

Just after half-time, Leandro Trossard had an opportunity to level the tie from 14 yards in the centre of the box, but his attempt sailed far over the bar.

Salah then added his 20th goal of the season, for a fourth time in his five years at the club, from the penalty spot – minutes after having an effort rebound off the crossbar.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 from the penalty spot (Nick Potts/PA)

Referee Mike Dean had pointed to the spot after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Yves Bissouma on the arm, as the Brighton man managed to avoid a second yellow.

Salah stepped up to take the penalty and fired it past Sanchez into the back of the net. It proved to be his last impact on the match – after going down and receiving treatment he was replaced by Diogo Jota shortly afterwards.

Liverpool saw out the rest of the game with composure, as neither side had a significant chance to alter the scoreline.

