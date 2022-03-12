China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 3.43pm
China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the nine million residents of the north-eastern city of Changchun (Chinatopix via AP)
China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the nine million residents of the north-eastern city of Changchun (Chinatopix via AP)

China instituted new Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday that included urging the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai while the leader of Hong Kong warned that its coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite housing complex in the north-eastern district of Shunyi was locked down after an infection was found there. Residents were ordered to undergo testing.

The government said the infected person was a close contact of an earlier case in the capital.

“Please do not leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, was cited by state TV as saying.

Virus Outbreak China
People line up for Covid-19 tests in Changchun (Chinatopix via AP)

The government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no death in the 24 hours through to midnight on Friday. Its numbers are low compared with some countries, but authorities say they are ready to lock down communities if one case is found.

The Shanghai city government, where 22 new cases were reported on Saturday, announced schools would switch back to teaching online.

Public attractions including the Oriental Pearl TV tower began requiring visitors to show negative results from virus tests, according to news reports.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the territory’s wave of infections may not have peaked despite stringent controls on travel and business. It reported over 27,600 new confirmed cases.

“At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have passed the peak,” she said at a news conference. “We’d rather take a very cautious stance.”

The new cases in mainland China included 134 in Jilin province in the north-east, where the industrial city of Changchun with a population of nine million was put on lockdown on Friday.

Changchun and the Jilin provincial capital, also called Jilin, are “still at the peak of community transmission,” the province’s party secretary, Jing Junhai, said in a statement.

On Saturday, the government announced Mayor Wang Lu of Jilin was replaced but gave no reason.

Yucheng in Shandong province also was on lockdown under China’s “zero tolerance” strategy, which aims to find and isolate every case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier