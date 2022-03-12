Thomas Frank: Signing Christian Eriksen was not a gamble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank: Signing Christian Eriksen was not a gamble

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.13pm
Thomas Frank says Christian Eriksen’s signing was not a gamble (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank says Christian Eriksen's signing was not a gamble (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank insists signing Christian Eriksen was never a gamble after the Dane inspired Brentford to a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, signed on a free transfer in January eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, had a hand in two late goals for Ivan Toney.

With five minutes remaining Eriksen, starting his second match for the Bees, lifted in a perfect cross for Toney to head home at the far post.

Then in stoppage time Eriksen’s played in Toney who was upended by Nathan Collins in the area, leading to a red card for the Burnley defender and an unstoppable penalty from the striker.

“It was a quality cross from Eriksen and a great header from Ivan,” smiled Bees boss Frank. “We’ve seen things like that against us a few times this season, but this time it was a bit of quality from us.

“There is still more to come from him. Maybe not 10 top crosses a game, but more sharpness in the big moments. He’s at a good level now but the last bit will take some time.

“For me it was not a gamble. I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford.

“It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn’t have lost any speed or anything. There’s a mental issue but when he decided he wanted to play that was it.”

Victory lifted the Bees nine points clear of Burnley, who would have climbed out of the bottom three had they won.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez was denied by the frame of the goal as the Clarets drew another blank.

“It’s just a reality, it’s not a big blow, there’s still 11 matches to go,” said manager Sean Dyche. “We know the Premier League well, the reality is that that happens if you don’t get the details right.

“I must say it was a fantastic cross from a very good player, but we still should have dealt with it. Then it was a soft penalty and I don’t think anyone understands why it’s a red card.

“But 10 games ago we were written off and we are still in there fighting. We were not a million miles away with that performance.

“There is a big frustration, and when you can’t find a win then don’t lose. That is what it felt like today.”

