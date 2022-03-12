Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City with win against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City with win against Brighton

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 7.49pm
Luis Diaz scored Liverpool’s first (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool closed the gap to Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League to three points with victory over Brighton.

The Seagulls had fought back from two goals behind to force a draw at Anfield in October but there were no slip-ups for Jurgen Klopp’s side this time around as they left the south coast with a 2-0 win.

A Luis Diaz header gave Liverpool the lead in the first half, the forward bravely getting his head to a through-ball ahead of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who avoided sanction for clattering the Colombian.

Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty doubled Liverpool’s advantage and they saw out the remainder of the game to pile more pressure on City.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 to move back into the top four.

Ronaldo drilled a 12th-minute opener from long-range and after Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, the Portuguese superstar slotted home his second before the break.

Spurs hauled level again through a Harry Maguire own-goal, but Ronaldo won the game with a bullet header with nine minutes to go.

Ivan Toney’s dramatic late double in a 2-0 victory eased Brentford’s relegation fears and deepened Burnley’s.

Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen celebrate Brentford's opener
Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen celebrate Brentford’s opener (Joe Giddens/PA)

The striker, who hit a hat-trick against Norwich last weekend, made it five in two matches as the Bees secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match for Brentford, lifted in a perfect cross for Toney to head home with just five minutes remaining.

Toney then sealed the victory from the penalty spot after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off on a tough afternoon for the Clarets.

