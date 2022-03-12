Rafael Nadal defeats Sebastian Korda after forcing final set tie-break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rafael Nadal defeats Sebastian Korda after forcing final set tie-break

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 11.51pm Updated: March 13 2022, 3.11am
Rafael Nadal came back from the brink to keep his unbeaten start to the 2022 season intact with victory over Sebastian Korda at the BNP Paribas Masters (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Rafael Nadal came back from the brink to keep his unbeaten start to the 2022 season intact with victory over Sebastian Korda at the BNP Paribas Masters (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Rafael Nadal came back from the brink to keep his unbeaten start to the 2022 season intact with victory over Sebastian Korda at the BNP Paribas Masters.

World number 40 Korda served for the match in the final set at Indian Wells but the Spaniard fought back to force and win a final set tie-break and secure a 6-2 1-6 7-6 (3) result.

Nadal looked set to continue his remarkable start to the year, which saw him claim his 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open, with ease as he surged into a 4-0 lead.

But after taking the opening set, the 35-year-old was immediately broken in the second as his opponent wrested control and looked set to wrap it up when he served for the match at 5-4 in the decider.

Indian Wells Tennis
Sebastian Korda pushed Rafael Nadal to the brink at Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Instead, Nadal rallied to level at 5-5, saved a break point in his next service game, and forced a final set tie-break, in which he fell 3-2 behind before rallying for another impressive win.

Next up for Nadal is Britain’s Dan Evans, who swept past Federico Coria 6-2 6-0.

Cameron Norrie began his defence of the title he won in the desert last year with a straight-sets victory over Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

The world number 12 told Amazon Prime after the match: “Not an easy second-round match, he (Martinez) came out with nothing to lose and was very aggressive, but I was very happy with my level towards the end there.”

The 6-3 6-3 result sees Norrie through to the third round, which will be a repeat of the 2021 Indian Wells final as the British number one takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Daniil Medvedev won his first match as world number one as he beat Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic to advance to the third round.

Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral flag as part of sporting sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, must reach at least the quarter-finals to keep his place at the top of the rankings.

He was forced to save a break point in the first game of the match but subsequently only dropped eight further points on his serve as he eased to a 6-3 6-2 win in one hour and 11 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]