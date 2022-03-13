Tawny owl ‘will live to fly another night’ after encounter with pond netting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tawny owl ‘will live to fly another night’ after encounter with pond netting

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 10.33am Updated: March 13 2022, 11.57am
The owl had to be cut free by an RSPCA rescuer and has since been released back into the wild (RSPCA/PA)
The owl had to be cut free by an RSPCA rescuer and has since been released back into the wild (RSPCA/PA)

A tawny owl “will live to fly another night” after it had to be cut free from netting on a garden pond.

The owl has recovered after it became tangled in Sydenham, south-east London, prompting a call for homeowners to look for wildlife-friendly alternatives – replacing pond netting with a solid metal mesh.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) shared footage of the bird being pulled from the water by animal rescue officer Mat Hawkins on Tuesday.

“I suspect he swooped in to catch a mouse that was scurrying near the pond the night before but got his leg in the netting and ended up in the water where he struggled and got further tangled,” Mr Hawkins said.

“I pulled on my waders and got into the pond but I was worried about him drowning in the struggle, so I used my net to scoop him from underneath, give him some support, and prevent him from dropping below the surface.

“He’d obviously been struggling to escape for some time as the poor thing was completely exhausted and barely moved while I set about cutting him free from the netting.”

Mr Hawkins took the owl to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where experts confirmed it had not sustained any injuries.

He returned to the garden on Thursday night to release the owl back into the wild.

The owl was said to be ‘exhausted’ after the ordeal (RSPCA)

“Thankfully, this stunning owl will live to fly another night – and I hope he stays away from any further netting in the future,” Mr Hawkins added.

“It’s great that these homeowners checked their pond netting and were able to call us for help in good time, otherwise this owl could have become even more exhausted, dehydrated and poorly.

“I’d like to remind gardeners that all kinds of garden netting, including pond or fruit netting, can be a real hazard to wild animals and the RSPCA recommends replacing them with solid metal mesh.”

The RSPCA also recommended ensuring ponds have steps, ramps or sloped edges to allow wild animals such as hedgehogs to escape.

It also encouraged those finding an animal in pond netting not to attempt to free it themselves, as they can have serious injuries which require veterinary treatment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]