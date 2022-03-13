China shuts business centre of Shenzhen to fight Covid surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
China shuts business centre of Shenzhen to fight Covid surge

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 1.25pm
Workers disinfect each other after handling rubbish bags outside an office building in Beijing that was closed off after a case of coronavirus was detected on Sunday (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China’s government has responded to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business centre of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus services.

Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology centre next to Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new cases were reported on Sunday.

All businesses except those that supply food, fuel and other necessities have been ordered to close or work from home.

A volunteer carries out disinfection tasks in Changchun, which was placed under lockdown on Friday (Chinatopix/AP)

Case numbers in China’s latest infection surge are low compared to other countries and with Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday.

But mainland authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy and have locked down entire cities to find and isolate every infected person.

Shenzhen is home to some of China’s most prominent companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies, electric car brand BYD Auto, Ping An Insurance company and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat message service.

The government reported 1,938 new cases on the mainland, more than triple Saturday’s total.

About three-quarters, or 1,412 of the cases were in Jilin province in the northeast, where the industrial metropolis of Changchun was placed under lockdown on Friday and families were told to stay at home after a spate of infections.

People wearing face masks queue for takeaway orders at a shop in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

China, where the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, has reported a total of 4,636 deaths on the mainland out of 115,466 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city with 24 million people, the number of cases in the latest surge rose by 15 to 432.

The city government called on the public not to leave unless necessary.

It said intercity bus services would be suspended starting on Sunday.

“Those who come or return to Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report within 48 hours before arrival,” a city health agency statement said.

In Hong Kong, a health official warned the public not to assume the territory’s deadly coronavirus surge was under control as the government reported 190 new fatalities, most of them elderly people, and 32,430 new cases.

Workers in protective gear check people at an office building that was closed off after a case of coronavirus was detected in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

This is down from above 50,000 after stringent travel and business curbs were imposed.

Hong Kong, a crowded financial hub of 7.4 million, is trying to contain an outbreak that has killed 3,993 people, most of them in the latest surge driven by the omicron variant, and swamped hospitals.

“People should not get the wrong impression that the virus situation is now under control,” Dr Albert Au, an expert with the government’s Centre for Health Protection, said.

“Once we let our guard down, it’s possible that (infections) will bounce back and rise again.”

Construction crews sent from the mainland have built temporary isolation centres in Hong Kong for thousands of patients.

On the mainland, 831 new cases were reported on Sunday in Changchun, 571 in the nearby provincial capital city of Jilin and 150 in the eastern port city of Qingdao.

