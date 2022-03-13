Riyad Mahrez says title race pressure makes him perform better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Riyad Mahrez says title race pressure makes him perform better

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 4.01pm
Riyad Mahrez is thriving under the pressure of Liverpool’s challenge (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Riyad Mahrez is thriving under the pressure of Liverpool’s challenge (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Riyad Mahrez believes the pressure of Manchester City’s close title race with Liverpool is bringing out the best of him.

The winger is enjoying a superb season having scored 21 times in all competitions to keep City firmly in contention for three trophies.

Yet Liverpool are also fighting on the same three fronts and their Premier League form in particular means City have little room for error.

The Reds cut the champions’ lead at the top of the table to three points with their victory over Brighton on Saturday, putting the onus back on City ahead of Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Mahrez told the club’s website: “If there is no Liverpool, Chelsea or United, Tottenham, Arsenal – if no-one is with us – we are going to win the league all the time.

“When there are other teams behind us or in front of us, winning games like we do, it makes us more hungry to try to win more games and that is good really. That is what we want.

“(It is) part of football. We are living with pressure I have to have pressure. I wouldn’t be good if I didn’t have pressure. It makes you better, it makes you hungrier. It is good.”

City were undone by Palace when they met in October
City were undone by Palace when they met in October (Martin Rickett/PA)

The game at Selhurst Park gives City a chance to keep Liverpool at arm’s length for a little longer but Mahrez is taking nothing for granted against Palace.

The Eagles won at the Etihad Stadium in October and have frustrated City on other occasions in recent years, such as when they held them to a damaging 2-2 draw in 2020.

“It is not easy to play there – all the time,” said Mahrez. “I’m not going to say we’ve struggled but it is difficult.

“But we are ready. We will go there to make a good game and try to win.”

