Jesse Marsch will remember Joe Gelhardt’s last-gasp winner for a long time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Marsch will remember Joe Gelhardt’s last-gasp winner for a long time

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 6.33pm
Jesse Marsch claimed his first win at Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Jesse Marsch claimed his first win at Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said he is unlikely to ever forget Joe Gelhardt’s stoppage-time winner against Norwich which sealed his first victory at the club.

Teenager Gelhardt stepped off the bench to clinch Leeds a vital 2-1 triumph against their relegation rivals just after Kenny McLean’s equaliser in added time had appeared to have snatched Norwich an unlikely point

Leeds had taken an early lead through Rodrigo’s excellent finish and looked set to be punished for missing a hatful of chances when McLean struck before Gelhardt’s last-gasp intervention.

Marsch said: “It was nice. As a player and as a coach I’ve been part of a lot of championships, those stick with you.

“But when you talk about individual moments in your career, that was certainly special and I know I’ll remember that one for a long time.”

Marsch, who had lost his first two games since replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the end of last month, did his level best not to get carried away by the moment.

“I think there are a lot bigger things in life than football, like your family and your children being born and a lot of other things which I think take a lot more precedence,” the American said.

Gelhardt, 19, a stoppage-time replacement for Mateusz Klich, sparked delirium at Elland Road when he fired home at the death after being teed-up by Raphinha.

Marsch said: “I just yelled at him to get in the box. It wasn’t the time to talk over every detail, but certainly it was a big moment. A big moment for him and for us.

“I feel like I played 96 minutes! There’s a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I’ve heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road.

“Certainly an incredible experience. My family was here for the first time today and for them and for me and everyone, as we’re moving forward together, to understand exactly what this is.

“I’m continuing to try and learn everything about this city, the people, the club and then how to help it transition into a version of football that I think can be really successful.”

Norwich slipped to their sixth straight league defeat and remain five points from safety, while 17th-placed Everton have three games in hand.

Boss Dean Smith said he did not understand why referee Stuart Attwell was asked to check the monitor by VAR after initially awarding a spot kick for Luke Ayling’s second-half challenge on Milot Rashica.

Rashica appeared to stand on Ayling’s leg before tumbling and Attwell reversed his decision.

Smith said: “As soon as the referee’s going over to the screen you know it’s getting overturned, that’s because he’s probably been told to overturn it.

“Is it a clear and obvious error? I don’t know because that changes from game to game and week to week.”

Smith, who said he was still determined to enjoy his daughter’s 19th birthday, felt his side had been outplayed in the first half, but were the better team after the interval.

He said: “It’s going to be sore because we put a lot into that in the second half and came away with nothing.

“First of all I have to go and pick myself up. I’ll put a brave face on, it’s my daughter’s birthday so I’ll go and see her and have a bite to eat, then get round to lifting the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier