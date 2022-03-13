Shane Lowry records hole-in-one at Players Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Shane Lowry records hole-in-one at Players Championship

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 10.25pm
Shane Lowry made a hole-in-one on the 17th during round three of The Players Championship at Sawgrass (Richard Sellers/PA)
Shane Lowry made a hole-in-one on the 17th during round three of The Players Championship at Sawgrass (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former Open champion Shane Lowry made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the delayed third round of The Players Championship on Sunday.

Lowry’s tee shot on the 124-yard par three pitched around 10 feet beyond the hole and span back into the cup to spark wild celebrations from the 34-year-old Irishman at Sawgrass.

After retrieving his ball, Lowry threw it across the water into the crowd, sparking a brief scramble among a handful of spectators.

The lucky fan who emerged with the ball quickly made his way to beside the 18th tee and was able to get Lowry to sign it.

The eagle lifted Lowry, who has also made a hole-in-one on the 16th at Augusta National during the Masters, to four under par, four shots off the lead.

Golf’s richest event is set to finish on Monday evening following several lengthy weather delays over the first few days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier