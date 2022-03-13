Pep Guardiola trying to get even more from in-form Riyad Mahrez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola trying to get even more from in-form Riyad Mahrez

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 10.31pm
Pep Guardiola (right) will keep pushing the in-form Riyad Mahrez (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola will keep pushing Riyad Mahrez for more as Manchester City approach the business end of the season.

Mahrez is enjoying an outstanding campaign having scored 21 times to fire City’s challenge in three competitions.

That is the Algerian’s best goal return since he joined the club in 2018 – his previous best was last season’s 14 – but Guardiola is not satisfied yet.

Mahrez is enjoying a fine goalscoring season
The City manager said: “He has scored a lot of goals, penalties, assists and everything and a part of that is the quality he has to read the game perfectly. When he has to attack he must give extra passes.

“But I would not say it is his best season because he has played in the Premier League at a high level for many years.

“Last season he was exceptional. He was so important in the last quarter of the season and playing really well.

“I try to push him a lot. We struggle together because I know the quality that he has.”

Guardiola wants that quality on display as City bid to secure their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, as well as claim the Champions League and FA Cup.

He has no doubt the 31-year-old belongs among the elite and, with contract renewals coming up, he has made that point to him.

Mahrez has one season remaining on the five-year contract he signed after his then club record £60million move from Leicester in 2018.

“He is a player that I admire for the way he handles the pressure,” Guardiola said. “He likes to play on the biggest stages and it is difficult to find players like that in top clubs.

“Not just me, but the whole club has an incredibly high opinion about him and his quality.

“He’s an exceptional player. He’s a player that many teams would like to have. He knows my opinion.”

Mahrez himself is pleased with how his season has gone but accepts he still has more to offer.

He said: “I always think I need to add things to my game. Pep worked with me a lot as well to do this, to improve more in my runs, to be more in the box and to be where you can score goals.

“That is what we must try to do. When you play and the team is playing good and you are playing your part, it is the best you can do for yourself and the club.

“I am trying to work hard to help the team and if you can be part of all of the games then it is better.

“Of course, there is a lot of satisfaction because everything you do in the week, and all the years you are working, it is to try to do what I am doing at the moment which is scoring goals, making assists and trying to perform good to help the team.

“On top of that the team is playing so good and everyone is performing so it is the best.”

City have a chance to restore a six-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table as they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“We just do it game by game,” said Mahrez. “That is the best thing we can do. We just have to play.

“We have to play Palace first and try to give everything to try to win.”

