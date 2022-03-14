Lessons on misogyny should be taught in primary schools, Sadiq Khan says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lessons on misogyny should be taught in primary schools, Sadiq Khan says

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.04am Updated: March 14 2022, 7.15am
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is joined by Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira (left) at the launch of his campaign to tackle violence against women and girls, at Selhurst Park (PA)
The mayor of London has said lessons on misogyny should be taught in primary schools, as he called on violence against women to be tackled.

Sadiq Khan has launched a campaign to challenge sexist attitudes and inappropriate behaviours and to urge men to take a stand against misogyny.

Football clubs in London have pledged their support for the campaign and will install posters and graphics across their stadiums.

It comes after last year saw the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the suspected murder-suicide of Gracie Spinks, and the deaths of police community support officer Julia James and teacher Sabina Nessa.

Speaking alongside Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira at the south London club’s Selhurst Park stadium, Mr Khan said: “The reality is what can often begin as inappropriate attitudes and inappropriate behaviour can lead towards violence against women and girls.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is joined by Marcus Gale (left), Byron Webster and Patrick Vieira (second right) at the launch of his campaign to tackle violence against women and girls, at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace Football stadium in London
“It’s heartbreaking that over the last 12 months across our country 127 women have lost their lives at the hands of men.

“And this campaign is about making sure we, as men, aren’t bystanders when you know some of our mates may be acting inappropriately.”

The campaign bears the message: “Male violence against women and girls starts with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates.”

A video will premiere at half-time of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City game on Monday, depicting how the actions of men can sometimes make women feel unsafe.

Messages have also been placed in the men’s toilets at Selhurst Park.

Research by UN Women UK shows 71% of women have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space.

Mr Khan said football clubs have a role to play in changing misogynistic attitudes and behaviours, with the campaign targeting stadiums to reach men and boys in the crowd.

He went on: “The awful abduction and murder of Sarah Everard brought to the fore what many women and girls experience on a daily basis, which is sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, violence.

“Many women across our country, including in London, don’t go out at certain times of the day because they’re worried for their safety, they wear different footwear because they need to run quickly if they’re being chased, and there are certain parts of our city they don’t go to.

“That can’t be right in the most progressive, greatest city in the world.

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard (Family Handout/CPS/PA)

“We’ve got to start in primary schools in relation to relationship education for boys. What is a healthy relationship? What is appropriate and inappropriate attitudes and behaviour?

“Going towards making misogyny a hate crime, making the sexual harassment of women in a public place a criminal offence, making sure there’s zero tolerance towards inappropriate behaviour and attitudes.

“And the reality is often inappropriate attitudes can lead to inappropriate behaviour that can lead to violence. That’s why it’s so important to take action.”

