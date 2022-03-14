Harriet Dart reaches top 100 for first time after stellar run at Indian Wells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harriet Dart will break into the top 100 for the first time after continuing her stellar run at Indian Wells with victory over Kaia Kanepi in the third round.

Fresh off a stunning win over world number 18 Elina Svitolina, the new British number two fought back from 5-2 down in the opening set to defeat hugely-experienced Estonian Kanepi 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Dart, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw at one of the biggest events outside the grand slams, will rise to at least 99th in the rankings from her current position of 122.

That will make her the second Briton in the top 100 behind Emma Raducanu, who went out of the tournament in the third round on Sunday along with Andy Murray.

Next up for 25-year-old Londoner Dart is a clash with big-hitting American 25th seed Madison Keys, who defeated compatriot Alison Riske 7-6 (4) 6-1.

Keys is expecting a fierce battle, with the Australian Open semi-finalist, saying of Dart: “At this point she’s won almost a tournament worth of matches. I think she’s going to be really confident. Just doing whatever she can to win, has no pressure.

“I think she’s a really great player. She’s a really good ball-striker. She moves well. I think this court suits her game fairly well. Luckily I sent my coach out to watch her match today so he can give me a game plan.”

Harriet Dart hits a backhand during her victory over Kaia Kanepi (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Third seed Iga Swiatek was pushed by Denmark’s Clara Tauson, needing two hours and 18 minutes to reach the fourth round with a 6-7 (3) 6-2 6-1 victory.

Swiatek’s win sets up a heavyweight clash with 15th seed Angelique Kerber, who cruised past Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1.

Simona Halep saw off Coco Gauff 6-3 6-4 and will next meet fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

There were two big shocks in the men’s draw, with third seed Alexander Zverev – playing under the threat of an eight-week ban after his Mexican Open meltdown – losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul.

Alexander Zverev was beaten by Tommy Paul (Mark J Terrill/AP)

It was Zverev’s first ATP Tour match since he was disqualified in Acapulco for aggressively and repeatedly striking the umpire’s chair with his racket, and the German fell 6-2 4-6 7-6 (2) to 39th-ranked Paul.

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime saved match points in the second set against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp but lost out 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 6-3.

Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini held off a strong challenge from young Dane Holger Rune, winning 6-3 4-6 6-4, while seventh seed Andrey Rublev’s strong form continued with a 7-5 6-4 success against Dominik Koepfer.

Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis saw their winning run end in doubles, meanwhile, falling 6-3 7-6 (3) to American duo John Isner and Jack Sock.