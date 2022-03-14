DUP leader wants calls to nominate a First Minister to be parked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

DUP leader wants calls to nominate a First Minister to be parked

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 9.21am Updated: March 14 2022, 10.15am
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to Executive party leaders asking them to “park” their calls for a First Minister to be nominated in order to focus on attempts to release £300m for relieve the cost of living crisis. (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to Executive party leaders asking them to “park” their calls for a First Minister to be nominated in order to focus on attempts to release £300m for relieve the cost of living crisis. (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants calls for his party to nominate a First Minister to be “parked” to focus on releasing £300 million to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

The DUP has been under pressure from the other parties to nominate a First Minister to allow the Executive to function for the final weeks of the Assembly term before it is dissolved for fresh elections.

Paul Givan resigned earlier this year as part of the DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a move which also removed deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Ms O’Neill said nominating a First Minister is the only way the Executive can agree a budget and release the £300 million.

Sir Jeffrey has rejected this, saying there are other options.

He has suggested household rates bills could be cut to help households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In the absence of an agreed budget, departments will have to rely on emergency arrangements to keep day-to-day services running in the 2022/23 financial year.

On Friday, party leaders were briefed by Department of Finance officials on the legal authority of parties to allocate money without Executive approval.

It is understood they were unable to agree how to allocate the £300 million.

On Monday morning, Sir Jeffrey wrote to the Executive party leaders to ask for details about bids from the different departments for the money, the PA news agency understands.

He also asked how much of the £300 million each leader wants to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

In his letter, Sir Jeffrey asked leaders to “park” the debate about whether a First Minister is needed and to reach an agreement on what the allocation amounts will be.

Meanwhile, the SDLP is set to try to introduce emergency legislation at Stormont to release the £300 million.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill responded to Sir Jeffrey’s latest call, tweeting: “The DUP should put the interests of the people before its own party politics. They should renominate to the executive as that is the route to agree 3 year budget and spend the £300m to support families through the cost of living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]