France lifts Covid rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 11.05am
Police officers patrol on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17 2020 (Francois Mori/AP)
France has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions, abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who are not vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

The move had been announced earlier this month by the French government based on assessments of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections.

It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.

But in recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again, raising concerns from some scientists it may be too soon to lift restrictions.

The number of new infections has reached more than 60,000 based on a seven-day average, up from about 50,000 a week before.

Starting from Monday, people are no longer required to show proof of vaccination to enter places such as restaurants and bars, cinemas, theatres, fairs and to use interregional transport.

The so-called vaccine pass had taken effect at the end of January.

In hospitals and nursing homes, unvaccinated people must provide a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery to enter.

Wearing masks is no longer required in schools, businesses and offices.

They remain mandatory on public transportation and at hospitals and other health facilities.

More than 92% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in France, which has a population of 67 million.

