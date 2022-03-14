Focus on Manchester United and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Focus on Manchester United and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 opponents

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 11.13am
Atletico Madrid celebrate Joao Felix’s goal against Manchester United in the first leg (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Manchester United and Chelsea will bid to join Manchester City and Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals this week.

United host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after drawing the first leg 1-1 while holders Chelsea won 2-0 against Lille at Stamford Bridge and travel to France for Wednesday’s match.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Atletico and Lille.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul celebrates after scoring against Cadiz on Friday
Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul celebrates after scoring against Cadiz on Friday (Manu Fernandez/AP)

United trailed to Joao Felix’s goal for most of the first leg in the Spanish capital before Anthony Elanga scored a valuable equaliser. Diego Simeone’s LaLiga champions are in decent form having won their last four league matches but they sit 12 points behind leaders and city rivals Real in fourth. Injuries are a concern for Simeone, though, with Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar, Jose Gimenez and Geoffrey Kondogbia all likely absentees, while Yannick Carrasco is suspended. The Champions League has gained extra importance for Atletico because of their disappointing domestic campaign. Antoine Griezmann and Luiz Suarez have both been in and out of the team.

Lille

Chelsea are in a strong position to progress thanks to goals from in-form Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg. Like Atletico, Lille have had a largely disappointing campaign as defending champions but are on a decent run having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent match on Friday was a draw with struggling St Etienne, and a hamstring injury to key man Renato Sanches was a major blow ahead of their clash with Chelsea. For a goal threat, Lille will look mainly to Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side finished top of their group and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

