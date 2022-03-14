Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.19pm
Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine has become “nothing short of a nightmare” for those living in besieged cities, a top Red Cross official said as he called for safe passage out for civilians and humanitarian aid to be allowed through the front lines.

Robert Mardini, the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, also called the war “catastrophic” for civilians affected by the fighting as people run out of drinking water, food, medical supplies and fuel for heating – particularly in the surrounded Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Medical facilities also continue to be targeted in attacks.

And while the Red Cross continues to speak with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Mr Mardini said there have so far been no established routes for people to safely leave Mariupol and some other areas facing intense warfare.

International Committee of the Red Cross director-general Robert Mardini
International Committee of the Red Cross director-general Robert Mardini (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

“People are in desperate need to take shelter, and this is why the situation cannot, cannot continue like this,” he told the Associated Press while on a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“History is watching what is happening in Mariupol and other cities and civilians must be protected. So whether (it’s) a ceasefire, or a combination of a ceasefire and safe evacuation of civilians, is an absolute must.”

Russia began its war on Ukraine on February 24 after amassing troops on its borders as part of what Moscow initially described as a series of training exercises.

In the time since, Russian forces have attacked cities, military bases and even the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe while apparently trying to dislodge Kyiv’s democratic government, which has seen an outpouring of military aid and support – though not direct military intervention – from the West.

The Geneva-based Red Cross, which aids those affected by war and tries to educate combatants of the rules of armed conflict, has 600 staff in Ukraine and plans to send in around 100 more.

Some Red Cross vehicles have been damaged by shrapnel or hit by fire, though its staff do not believe it has been directly targeted, Mr Mardini said.

However, he acknowledged the dire situation faced by medical facilities in the country.

There have been at least 31 attacks on medical facilities and ambulances in the war, killing at least 12 people and wounding 34 others, according to the World Health Organisation.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“This is a tragedy of armed conflict happening in densely populated areas and where use of explosive weapons with high, with large radius are used,” Mr Mardini said.

“And we’ve seen neighbourhoods that have been damaged, flattened, and some hospitals have received shells, which of course is unacceptable because hospitals are protected by international humanitarian law.”

Associated Press journalists have seen a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a port city home to some 430,000 on the Azov Sea.

Fighting has been particularly intense in Mariupol as Russian forces seek to create a land bridge from Russia to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Red Cross officials are “also living in Mariupol, so they are feeling exactly what ordinary Ukrainians are feeling today in Mariupol”, Mr Mardini said.

“They told us recently that they were running short of drinking water. Food supplies are starting to lack. Medical supplies are extremely rare. And there is also a huge pressure on shelters. There are not enough shelters.”

He added: “In Mariupol, the city is encircled and civilians today cannot make it out of the city.”

Prisoners of war also remain a concern.

A local resident looks at Ukrainian firefighters working in an apartment building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
A local resident looks at Ukrainian firefighters working in an apartment building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Asked about social media videos that circulated of alleged Russian conscripts surrendering to Ukrainian forces, Mr Mardini said: “Detainees should not be exposed to public curiosity.”

Mr Mardini, however, repeatedly declined to discuss the types of weaponry used or describe in detail the discussions he has had with Russian and Ukrainian officials.

He cited the Red Cross’s neutrality in conflict and the need to be able to access war-torn areas.

However, he acknowledged the breadth of the destruction.

“When we look at the devastation, when we look at how some neighbourhoods are looking like today, it is really frightening,” he said.

“And it tells a lot about a situation that is nothing short of a nightmare for people living there.”

Mr Mardini said discussions remained ongoing about how to let civilians safely flee Mariupol, but “it cannot happen in a couple of hours”.

“It takes days and it needs to be planned in a very professional way in order to offer civilians the safety they need and they require,” he said.

Asked if they had had success speaking to both diplomats and those on the battlefield, Mr Mardini added: “We will be able to report on success based on the results on the ground, and today we are still waiting for concrete action on the ground in the best interests of civilians.”

