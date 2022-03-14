Granit Xhaka stresses importance of ‘amazing’ Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Granit Xhaka stresses importance of ‘amazing’ Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.31pm Updated: March 14 2022, 12.39pm
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka (right) has stressed the importance Alexandre Lacazette has to the team (John Walton/PA)
Granit Xhaka wants more people to understand just how important Alexandre Lacazette is for Arsenal on and off the pitch as uncertainty remains over the forward’s future at the club.

Lacazette netted his first goal since Boxing Day on Sunday when he slotted home a second-half penalty to seal a 2-0 win over Leicester that saw Arsenal climb back into the top four.

Lacazette’s spot-kick was only his sixth goal of the season and he has not scored from open play since December 11, but Gunners midfielder Xhaka is keen to highlight the 30-year-old’s value to the side beyond his strike rate.

Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette (right) scored Arsenal’s second goal against Leicester from the penalty spot (Nick Potts/PA)

“In the end, people want him to score. People only see if players score,” Xhaka said to Premier League Productions.

“But people sometimes don’t see how important he is for us, not only on the pitch but as well off the pitch. On the pitch, he is an amazing player and he understands the game so good with the quality he has.

“I hope now after this three, four, five, six weeks they (people) understand how important he is for us.”

The France international’s long-term future in an Arsenal shirt is far from certain however, after manager Mikel Arteta said before the Leicester game that a decision would be made about the former Lyon striker at the end of the season.

Whether or not Lacazette is still at the Emirates next term, he has been playing a major part in Arsenal’s impressive push for a return to the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger was in charge.

He has started each of the last six matches which have seen Arsenal pick up five successive wins since drawing with Burnley.

That form has left the Gunners in a strong position in the race for a top-four finish, lying a point above fifth-placed Manchester United and with three games in hand on the three teams immediately below them.

Arsenal’s unbeaten run faces its biggest test on Wednesday however when they host red-hot Liverpool, and Xhaka knows they will probably need to find an extra gear.

“We are winning, that’s now five in a row, and we now have a big game on Wednesday against Liverpool. We knew this would be a key week for us before the international break,” the Switzerland international said.

Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka, pictured, is a big fan of Alexandre Lacazette (Nick Potts/PA)

“And let’s see on Wednesday, we have to maybe perform better (than against Leicester).”

Leicester had also been in fine form heading into Sunday’s game, winning five of their previous six games in all competitions.

However, they are having to mix Europa Conference League football alongside a Premier League campaign and manager Brendan Rodgers admits that the short turnaround between fixtures has been a challenge for his Foxes squad.

“Very much so (it is difficult),” said Rodgers, whose side fell behind against Arsenal to an early Thomas Partey header.

“Physically it’s tough for us, that and having so many players out throughout the season. That depth of quality probably isn’t in our squad that lots of teams in Europe, especially the top end of the league, would have.

“But I will say that the players give everything, we just have to somewhere along the line try and recover players.”

