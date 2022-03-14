Youth accused of murdering five-year-old spoke of killing people, court hears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy accused of murdering a five-year-old had a “desire for violence” and spoke of killing people, a court has been told.

The body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021. He had suffered more than 56 injuries to his head and body.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court for Logan’s murder.

Angharad Williamson in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

In statements read to the court on Monday, the former foster family of the teenage defendant said he had made their lives “hell” during the several weeks he lived with them last summer and that they were “terrified” of him.

They also said that on a number of occasions the youth had told them he wanted to kill Logan, but when they raised the concerns with the youth’s social worker, Debbie Williams, she dismissed their claims.

Ms Williams, who works as a senior social worker for Bridgend County Council, denied any knowledge of the threats while being cross-examined on Monday.

The foster mother said she had become increasingly worried about what seemed like the teenager’s “desire for violence”, detailing how he wanted to spar with every person he met.

He also told members of the family he wanted to kill them all, explaining he would do so if The Purge – a film about a fictional holiday in the US when all crime, including murder, becomes decriminalised – became real.

The foster father said he had become “terrified” of the youth, who had told him he wanted to “punch his lights out”, adding that the youth would walk around chanting about wanting to kill people.

John Cole (right) in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The family also told of the youth’s behaviour towards the family dog, who he insisted on pulling up by his hind legs and keeping him dangling even though he was aware the dog had an injured pelvis.

He was also witnessed spraying a can of deodorant into the dog’s eyes.

The jury heard that on more than one occasion the teenager, who was 13 at the time, had said he wanted to kill Logan.

The foster family have insisted they contacted Ms Williams about the youth’s behaviour and threats several times but she said their claims were “nonsense”.

“She just brushed it off as if it was nothing,” the mother said in her statement.

Under cross-examination by Williamson’s counsel, Peter Rouch QC, Ms Williams denied she was told about the threats.

Mr Rouch asked her: “(The mother) said he told her, ‘I want to kill the five-year-old’. The five-year-old being Logan. Did that come back to you?”

“Absolutely not,” Ms Williams replied.

Talking about the day the youth left their home, the foster mother said: “In the morning of that day he turned into a monster. There was no controlling him whatsoever. We tried calming him down but to no effect.”

She said she ended up leaving the house to escape.

She added that when Ms Williams arrived to get him the youth was throwing his possessions down the stairs and all the family members were upset.

Logan was found dead in the river shortly after the youth left the care of the foster family.

The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend (Ben Birchall/PA)

As details of the teenager’s behaviour were read to the court, Williamson began crying loudly in the dock.

Ms Williams said she had visited the youth at a number of addresses, at first virtually, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then in person as restrictions eased.

She said he often swore at her and she often considered it to be “banter” and how the youth communicated, adding that he could also be polite.

Questioned by John Hipkin QC, defending the youth, she said it was common for the youth to say or even sing things deliberately “to get a rise out of them”.

Ms Williams made an unscheduled visit to the flat where Logan lived in Lower Llansantffraid just before 2pm on July 30, the day before he was found in the river.

Williamson and Cole would not allow her in because they said Logan had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating.

During the conversation Ms Williams had on the doorstep with the defendants, Cole asked about claiming benefits, while the youth told her to “f*** off” and that he did not need her any more.

When she asked about Logan, Williamson said he was “so-so”.

Ms Williams said she did not see or hear Logan that day.

Asked to describe him, Ms Williams broke down in tears, saying: “He was a delight, a delightful little boy. He was a happy boy. Bright eyes.

“He was very polite and he would always be like ‘Hello Debbie!’”

Sheryl Lewis, a neighbour of Cole’s property in Maesglas, Sarn, told the jury she saw Cole outside at around 9.20pm on the evening of July 31, several hours after Logan was found.

She told the court: “When I was coming back out I saw John Cole on the phone. He was crying on the phone.

“He said, ‘Help me, help me! What should I do, what should I do?’”

A friend of Cole was called as a witness and told the jury he received a call from the defendant shortly before he was arrested, during which he told them about Logan’s death and said: “I’ve brought him up since he was a baby. What should I do?”

The trial continues.