Kourtney Kardashian reveals hopes for a baby with Travis Barker

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 3.35pm
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she hopes to have a baby with her fiancee Travis Barker (Ian West/PA)
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she hopes to have a baby with her fiancee Travis Barker (Ian West/PA)

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she hopes to have a baby with fiance Travis Barker in the newly released trailer for her family’s new reality TV show.

The eldest Kardashian sister became engaged to Blink-182 drummer Barker in October last year. The marriage will be her first and Barker’s third.

In the official trailer for The Kardashians, released by Disney+, Kardashian, 42, can be heard saying “Travis and I want to have a baby”, before the trailer cuts to a clip of the couple in a doctor’s room being told to “put the sample in this cup”.

