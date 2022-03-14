Spring sunshine expected across UK this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spring sunshine expected across UK this weekend

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.43pm
Dry and bright weather and some spring warmth is expected this weekend (Jacob King/PA)
Dry and bright weather and some spring warmth is expected this weekend (Jacob King/PA)

Spring sunshine is expected across most of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has said.

After weeks of chilly and unsettled weather, many can look forward to plenty of “blue sky and a hint of spring warmth” in the coming days, although some rain is expected too, according to meteorologist Alex Deakin.

At the end of the week, a high pressure system moving in means it “should feel very pleasant on Friday and into the weekend,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens this week and could reach 17C in the southeast on Friday.

“That high pressure looks likely to bring most of us a fine day on Friday and the high could continue to bring us fine weather into the weekend,” Mr Deakin said.

“With high pressure sitting right across the UK, that means generally fine and sunny conditions”.

However, it could be breezy in some areas, particularly in the north west where some showery rain is also possible.

Earlier in the week, largely dry and sunny weather is expected on Tuesday, while Wednesday could bring some heavy showers in places.

The rain is set to clear for many by Thursday, when a drier and warmer trend is set to kick off that could last for the rest of the month.

The Met Office said that next week “high pressure is likely to dominate”, meaning “temperatures (are) expected to be mild to very mild for most” while the “sunniest weather is expected to be in the south and east”.

