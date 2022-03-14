Diego Simeone expects ‘dynamic game’ when Atletico Madrid visit Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Diego Simeone expects ‘dynamic game’ when Atletico Madrid visit Man Utd

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 7.15pm
Diego Simeone takes Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford on Tuesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Diego Simeone takes Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford on Tuesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone expects Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United to be a “classic type of match you expect in a game like this”.

The Red Devils escaped with a 1-1 draw when the sides met in the round of 16 first leg, with teenager Anthony Elanga saving the visitors on a night when Los Colchoneros dominated for the most part.

The abolition of away goals means that there is nothing splitting these sides heading into a return fixture that Atleti boss Simeone believes will be a blood and thunder encounter at Old Trafford.

“The characteristics of the footballers that Manchester United have and our players and the way we both play I imagine it will be a dynamic game, a game where there will be alternative moments,” the former Argentina international said.

“We’ll press high. It will be the classic type of match you expect in a game like this, the vertigo you suffer sometimes when a team plays at home.

“I think we have the opportunity to hit on the counter to capitalise on any errors they make.

“The season we’ve had it’s one of the most complex seasons we’ve been going through but we try to find an alternative and find solutions. Tomorrow I’m sure we’ll have to find solutions and resolve things.”

Atleti won LaLiga last season but have long been out of the title race, even if their recent four-game winning run has propelled them up to fourth.

They beat Cadiz 2-1 on Friday night and have the potential to knock United out at Old Trafford, thanks to a mixture of talent and wily Simeone’s approach.

“In football it’s all opinions,” he said. “I think coaches always try to generate what they can with what players they have.

“In these 10 years we’ve found a path that has given us results and we try to generate and manage and stimulate these players we’ve got.

“We’ll have to resolve the match and what happens through the game. I think it’s clear with the players they have and we have it can vary depending on what happens in the game, they can hit on the break as well.

“It’s not just us waiting to break, perhaps they’ll have long periods of having the ball, we’ll have a dynamic game in a fantastic ground.”

