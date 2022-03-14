Camilla misses event as she continues recovery from Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Camilla misses event as she continues recovery from Covid

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 8.23pm
The Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the Commonwealth Service (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall arriving at the Commonwealth Service (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales met leading figures from the Commonwealth’s young leadership and diplomatic community – but the Duchess of Cornwall missed the event.

Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid, and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

Last week, the duchess revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus.

Commonwealth Day 2022
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during the Commonwealth Service (Daniel Leal/PA)

When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House last week, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

Charles met the High Commissioners, staff from the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth’s civil service, and young leaders from across the globe at Marlborough House in central London.

Among the group were performers from the Commonwealth Day service held earlier at Westminster Abbey including Mica Paris and Emeli Sande.

Paris said when she met Charles and Camilla after the service, the couple both said they liked the song she performed called Mama Said.

Commonwealth Day 2022
Emeli Sande performs during the Commonwealth Service (Daniel Leal/PA)

The performer said about the prince: “I’ve done lots of private performances for him over the years.

“He’s a big Aretha Franklin fan, so I always used to have to sing Aretha for him.”

She joked: “Today was really good because it was the first time they liked my songs, it’s not that they don’t like my old songs but he didn’t ask me to sing Aretha.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier