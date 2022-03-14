Rafael Nadal beats Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rafael Nadal beats Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 11.07pm
Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in 2022 after a straight-sets win against Britain’s Dan Evans at Indian Wells (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in 2022 after a straight-sets win against Britain’s Dan Evans at Indian Wells (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Rafael Nadal extended his winning run to 17 matches by beating Britain’s Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells.

Nadal, who hit back from 5-2 down in the deciding set against USA’s Sebastian Korda in the previous round, won 7-5 6-3 against the British number two.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022, beating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a record 21st grand slam title before beating British number one Cameron Norrie to win the Mexican Open.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: “I started playing better and better and think I finished the match well, so that’s important for the confidence and playing a tough opponent like Dan.

“It’s a good victory for me, so I’m very happy to beat Dan in the third round and happy to be here.

“The match in the beginning was difficult. He put me under some pressure combining his great slice backhand and the bounce has been quite low.

“It was not easy in the windy conditions here to put him in a tough position, but I hit a couple of passing shots in some important moments.”

Evans lacked no confidence in the opening set and made an impressive start, breaking the Spaniard in the third game to lead 3-1 and 4-2.

Nadal broke back in the eighth game to level it up at 4-4 and then saved a break point at 5-5 before eventually holding serve to lead 6-5.

Evans’ failure to take advantage in the previous game appeared to take its toll as he quickly fell 0-40 down on his serve and although the Brit saved one set point, Nadal sealed the second decisive break on the next point to take the set 7-5.

Nadal sensed his chance to build on his advantage and reeled off his fifth game in a row to lead 3-0 in the second set.

Evans stopped the rot to hold serve in the fourth game and pushed Nadal hard in the fifth game, earning a break point before the Spaniard held to lead 4-1.

The British number two showed plenty of spirit to hold serve twice more to make it 5-3, but Nadal raced through his next service game, setting up match point with a brilliant backhand down the line and sealing victory with a forehand winner.

Medvedev was beaten in three sets by inspired French veteran Gael Monfils and the Russian will relinquish his world number one status as a result.

Medvedev will hand back top spot in the rankings to Novak Djokovic next Monday after slipping to a 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat.

Medvedev appeared in control after winning the last 11 points of the first set, but 35-year-old Monfils stepped up a gear and produced a thrilling display of carefree hitting in the final two sets to win in just over two hours.

Monfils will play Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 after the Spanish teenager thrashed countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-0.

Women’s sixth seed Maria Sakkari won through to the last 16 with a 6-3 6-0 win against Petra Kvitova, while fourth seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 5-7 6-7 (5).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier