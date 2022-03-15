Outdoor civil weddings and partnerships here to stay – Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Outdoor civil weddings and partnerships here to stay – Government

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.03am
Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said the reforms will allow couples to hold ‘more personalised ceremonies’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said the reforms will allow couples to hold ‘more personalised ceremonies’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Outdoor weddings and civil partnerships are to be legalised permanently in England and Wales, the Government has announced.

Since last summer, couples have been able to hold their civil wedding or ceremony outdoors under temporary measures introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before then, civil ceremonies had to take place indoors, or outdoors within a permanent structure such as a bandstand.

From April the temporary measures will be made permanent at licensed venues following “overwhelming support” from the public, faith groups and the wedding industry, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

A Government consultation found that 96% of respondents backed making this change permanent, with 93% supporting extending it to religious weddings, including every major faith group.

Reforms to religious ceremonies will follow, the MoJ said.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said: “A wedding is one of the most important days in a person’s life and it is right that couples should have greater choice in how they celebrate their special occasion.

“These reforms will allow couples to hold more personalised ceremonies and provide a welcome boost for the wedding sector.”

The Government will also consider the recommendations from a Law Commission review into marriage laws, which is due to be published in July.

The report is looking at how to modernise marriage law, including widening the locations where people can get married and whether more types of weddings should be legalised.

