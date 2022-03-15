Harper’s Law: Tragic policeman would want me to find happiness, says widow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harper’s Law: Tragic policeman would want me to find happiness, says widow

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.03am Updated: March 15 2022, 9.13am
Lissie Harper has fought for a change to the law to jail for life criminals who kill emergency workers (Jason Bye/Martis Media/PA)

The widow of tragic police officer Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, has said she is ready to “find happiness again” as her campaign for a change in the law reaches its conclusion.

Lissie Harper, 31, said she intends to “move forwards” and effectively retire from public life when Harper’s Law makes it onto the statute books, after the Government backed her calls for mandatory life jail sentences for those who kill an emergency services worker while committing a crime.

Pc Harper, 28, died from his injuries when he was caught in a strap attached to the back of a getaway car and dragged down a winding country road as his teenage killers fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019. It was his last shift before the Harpers were due to go on their honeymoon.

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were handed 13 years in custody over the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police traffic officer. All three were cleared of murder by a jury.

Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, met Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of her campaign (Victoria Jones/PA)

Reflecting on her future in what she expects to be her final media interview, Mrs Harper told the PA news agency: “I know for a fact that Andrew would want me to be happy.

“And I can only tell you that if it was the other way around, I know that I would want him to meet somebody and have all the things that people are supposed to have.

“Having been in the public eye, I’m sure there’s a lot of opinions about what I should do, what I shouldn’t do, what the right time is and all of that.

“But essentially, once this is done (the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill gets royal assent), that’s my life.

“So yes, I do want to find happiness again.”

Police officer killed in Sulhamstead
Lissie Harper with her husband Andrew (Family handout/PA)

Mrs Harper said she was compelled to fight for the law change the day her husband’s killers were acquitted of murder, saying she felt “utterly let down sitting there in court while the defendants’ families cheered”.

Her two-year campaign will feature in an ITV documentary, due to be broadcast on Tuesday.

Mrs Harper said she has always disliked the limelight, but knew she had to keep the campaign in the public eye.

She said: “The documentary was something that I kind of went back and forth over whether or not to do it.

“But I felt that it was important to show people the process of the campaign, changing the law, and why I wanted to do it. I felt the justice system was broken.”

She said she feels “mentally exhausted”, but thanked the public for supporting her throughout.

“We got so far initially because of the support that I’ve had from the public,” she said.

“There’s been times where I’ve been sat in a room full of MPs and thought, What am I doing?

“But my experience, thankfully, has been fairly quick.

“I’m always receiving support from people.

“I think that’s what kind of gives you the drive to keep going, because I’m constantly hearing, ‘keep going, keep going, you’re doing the right thing, we need this’.

“That helps a lot.”

Mrs Harper said she now intends to focus on her crafts business, and is not interested in a career in politics.

“A lot of people talk about moving on,” she said.

“But you can never move on from grief, it’s always with you.

“It’s something that you learn to cope with.”

– The Killing of PC Harper: A Widow’s Fight for Justice, will be broadcast on ITV1 on Tuesday March 15 at 9pm.

