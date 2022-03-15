Murder investigation prompted after man found in street with fatal stab wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder investigation prompted after man found in street with fatal stab wounds

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 1.27am
The fatal stabbing of a man in his 40s in Liverpool has prompted a murder investigation (Peter Byrne/PA)
The fatal stabbing of a man in his 40s in Liverpool has prompted a murder investigation (Peter Byrne/PA)

The fatal stabbing of a man in his 40s in Liverpool’s east has prompted police to call for witnesses as part of a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm to Rock Grove, Old Swan, and found the man in the street with significant injuries, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

He was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female was found inside a property on Rock Grove with stab wounds and was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Rock Grove and surrounding roads have been closed as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations, the force said.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove this evening between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.

“It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to directly message @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 1068 of 14 March.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

