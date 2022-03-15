What the papers say – March 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – March 15

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 2.49am
What the papers say – March 15 (PA)
British responses to the war in eastern Europe are splashed across many of the front pages.

The Financial Times quotes the US as telling allies China has signalled its willingness to provide Russia with military support in Ukraine, with The Guardian reporting nearly 3 million people have fled the war.

A humanitarian corridor was used successfully for the first time in the war on Monday as invading forces allowed at least 160 cars to leave the southern city of Mariupol, according to The Independent.

Boris Johnson has told The Daily Telegraph Western leaders had made a “terrible mistake” by letting President Vladimir Putin “get away with” annexing Crimea in 2014 and subsequently becoming “more dependent” on Russian power sources.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report three British ex-special forces soldiers are feared to have been killed in Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian base near the Poland border.

The Daily Mail and i report tens of thousands of Britons signed up to the sponsorship scheme to house Ukrainian refugees in its first few hours, while The Times says the programme’s website immediately crashed after opening. The story is also covered by The Sun.

Metro covers protesters breaking into a mansion owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch in west London.

And the Daily Star reports an academic’s claim the Turin Shroud is just a tablecloth and not the face of Jesus, with the paper adding “very naughty monks made it as a money-making scam”.

