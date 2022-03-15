Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.13am
Christian Eriksen is back in the Denmark squad for the upcoming international break (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Eriksen has been named in the Denmark squad for this month’s international friendlies, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark’s clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

That has been enough for head coach Kasper Hjulmand to bring him straight back into the squad for matches against Holland on March 26 and Serbia three days later.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose side went on to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, where the incident happened in a group game against Finland.

Eriksen has resurrected his career at Brentford
A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12.”

