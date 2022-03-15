Teenager admits music video murder in Brixton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Teenager admits music video murder in Brixton

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.45am
Shane Jerome, 23, was attacked as he rode his motorbike in Brixton, south London, as part of a convoy of vehicles including a green Lamborghini featuring in the film. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A teenager has admitted stabbing a motorcyclist to death during the making of a music video.

Shane Jerome, 23, was attacked as he rode his motorbike in Brixton, south London, as part of a convoy of vehicles, including a green Lamborghini, featuring in the film.

Armed with a large knife, Brandon McNeil ran up to Mr Jerome and stabbed him in the chest, piercing his heart, it was alleged.

He also swung the blade at a second man on a quad bike which was also part of the convoy near Brixton Tube station.

Despite efforts to save him, Mr Jerome, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of July 21 last year.

On Tuesday, McNeil, 19, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to Mr Jerome’s murder.

He also admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to the second man, Romaine Gayle, and possession of a knife on Brixton Road.

Mr Jerome’s family sat in court as McNeil, of Lollard Street, Vauxhall, south London, entered his pleas in the dock.

Judge Rebecca Trowler QC adjourned sentencing until May 27 for reports to be prepared.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

