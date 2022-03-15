Queen’s service to inspire young writers in Commonwealth challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s service to inspire young writers in Commonwealth challenge

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 2.21pm Updated: March 15 2022, 2.57pm
The Duchess of Cornwall and Geri Horner (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall and Geri Horner (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen’s “inspiring” 70 years of service is the focus for this year’s Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, children’s author David Walliams and the Duchess of Cornwall have recorded a video message to launch the writing challenge.

Horner, a Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) ambassador, said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service are an inspiring example of the contribution we can all make in our communities.”

Walliams added the theme was “‘Our Commonwealth’, focusing on service following the Queen’s example.”

Camilla, RCS vice-patron, said she was delighted to unveil the 2022 competition, adding: “Your powerful stories, essays, poetry, and letters from around the Commonwealth never fail to bring us together as a community.”

Last year’s junior winner, Ethan-Charles Mufuma, from Uganda, invited young people to “write about the value of serving our communities”, wherever they are in the Commonwealth.

The Queen, who is also head of the Commonwealth, reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, becoming the first British sovereign to mark 70 years on the throne.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images/PA)

Dr Linda Yueh, chair of the RCS, said: “The Queen’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth are an inspiring example of the steadfast commitment and important contribution we can all make to our societies.”

She said this year the competition asks entrants “to explore the positive impact that can be achieved through dedication and selfless commitment to our Commonwealth family”.

The essay competition is the world’s oldest and largest schools international writing contest.

It was founded in 1883 to promote literacy, expression and creativity among young people throughout the Commonwealth.

There are two age categories: 13 years and under, and 14-18 years.

More information can be found at www.royalcwsociety.org/essay-competition

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]