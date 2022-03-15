Facebook parent company hit by 17 million euro fine by Irish regulator

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined 17 million euros for breaching EU privacy rules.

The fine, imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), follows an investigation into a series of 12 data breach notifications received by the watchdog between June and December 2018.

In a statement on Tuesday the DPC said that it had found that Meta had infringed EU privacy rules.

The body found that Meta failed to put in place “appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users’ data”.

The Irish Data Protection Commission is the social network’s lead regulator in Europe.

A Meta spokesperson said: “This fine is about record-keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information.

“We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”