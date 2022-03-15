Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 3.42pm Updated: March 15 2022, 6.37pm
A new telecom transmission TDF (TeleDiffusion de France) antenna hanging from a helicopter as the crew flies to install it on the top of the Eiffel Tower (AP)
The Eiffel Tower has grown by nearly 20ft (six metres) after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of the monument in the French capital.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was taken up by helicopter.

With the installation of the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 1,063ft (324 metres) tall to 1,083ft (330 metres).

Eiffel Tower antenna
The TDF antenna at the moment it was about to be placed at the very top (AP)

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-Francois Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

“It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.

Eiffel Tower
The telecom tower is installed (AP)

“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Mr Martins said.

The Eiffel Tower was 1,024ft (312 metres) high when it was inaugurated on March 31 1889.

