Home News UK & World

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 4.45pm
Pierre Zakrzewski (Fox News via AP)
Pierre Zakrzewski (Fox News via AP)

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was travelling in with reporter Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident which took place on Monday, as the pair were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to Fox employees by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Ms Scott said.

He is the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days.

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

