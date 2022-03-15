Parts of viable explosive devices found in Londonderry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parts of viable explosive devices found in Londonderry

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.13pm
Police have appealed for information (Niall Carson/PA)
Police have appealed for information (Niall Carson/PA)

Parts of viable explosive devices were found in Londonderry, police in Northern Ireland have confirmed, after a lengthy security alert in the city was brought to an end.

The operation to investigate the suspicious objects, found in the Fahan Street area of Derry, saw many residents forced from their homes.

Police said it showed an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community.

On Tuesday, the PSNI confirmed that viable devices were discovered by officers.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a complex operation yesterday and today, we have removed component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit and three pipe-bombs which have been declared viable devices.

“These devices were located in an area of undergrowth in a residential area and have now been safely recovered for examination.”

He confirmed police are investigating whether the incident could be linked to the New IRA.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk,” Mr Hamlin said.

“The fact that these explosive items were left in an area which could have been found by anyone, shows an appalling disregard for the safety of the local community.

“One line of inquiry relates to the manufacture of the timer power unit and its similarity to a device recovered in Dungiven in 2021, which we believe was made by members of the violent dissident republican terrorist group the New IRA.

“We are mindful of the disruption and impact that security alerts such as this have on the local community.

“I want to reassure local residents that our actions are focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by such violent groups.”

He also appealed for information, stressing that “our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community”.

An attack on officers at the scene on Monday was also condemned, after police vehicles were damaged by missiles.

Derry City and Strabane area commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night.

“Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.”

