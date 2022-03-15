Low levels of vitamin B9 linked to dementia risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Low levels of vitamin B9 linked to dementia risk

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.31pm
Low blood folate may be linked to heightened dementia and death risks in older people (PA)
Older people with low levels of vitamin B9 have a higher risk of dementia, a study suggests.

Having low levels of the vitamin, also known as folate, has also been linked to premature death.

Academics from the US and Israel said that folate levels should be routinely monitored among older adults and deficiencies should be corrected.

Folate helps the body make healthy red blood cells and is found in certain foods.

The study, published in the journal Evidence Based Mental Health, examined data on more than 27,000 people aged 60 to 75 from Israel.

The group, none of whom had a dementia diagnosis before the start of the study, gave samples to determine whether or not they had a folate deficiency.

They were tracked between January 2013 and October 2017 to see if they went on to get a diagnosis of dementia or died.

Some 3,418 participants were folate deficient.

The researchers found that folate deficiency was associated with a substantially heightened risk of both dementia and death from any cause.

People with folate deficiency had a 1.68-fold increased risk of dementia and a 2.98-fold increased risk of dying during the follow-up period.

The authors wrote: “Serum concentrations of folate may function as a biomarker used to modify the risks of dementia and mortality in old age.

“The implications for public health policy appear to be to reliably monitor serum concentrations of folate in older adults and treat deficiency for preventative measures and/or as part of implemented therapeutic strategies while regularly reviewing patients’ clinical outcomes.”

Pregnant women are already advised to take a supplement of the man-made version of folate – folic acid.

This is to help their developing baby’s brain, skull and spinal cord develop properly to avoid development problems called neural tube defects, such as spina bifida.

In September last year, governments across the UK announced that folic acid will be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour across the UK to help prevent spinal conditions in babies.

Ministers estimated that adding folic acid will mean foods made with flour, such as bread, will actively help avoid around 200 neural tube defects each year.

But the new research suggests that the policy may reap wider benefits.

Most adults and children can take folic acid but it is not suitable for everyone.

People with certain conditions including cancer, vitamin B12 deficiency, those on kidney dialysis and people with a heart stent are advised to check with their doctor before taking the supplement.

