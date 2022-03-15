Deflated David De Gea lost for words as Man Utd crash out of Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deflated David De Gea lost for words as Man Utd crash out of Champions League

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 11.35pm Updated: March 16 2022, 12.07am
David De Gea was disappointed after his side’s Champions League exit (Rui Vieira/AP)
David De Gea looked deflated as the long-serving goalkeeper reflected on “another bad year” for Manchester United following the meek Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

The rudderless Red Devils will end a fifth straight campaign without a trophy and face an uphill battle to return to European football’s top table as a poor season hurtles towards a disappointing conclusion.

The Champions League offered hope, albeit faint, of a first trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017, but wily Atleti extinguished those hopes.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Renan Lodi scored the winning goal for Atletico Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Renan Lodi’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and 2-1 aggregate triumph in the last 16 against a United side that have won just two knockout games in this competition since De Gea arrived from Atleti in 2011.

“Difficult to describe with words how I feel, how we feel,” the crestfallen Spain international said in the post-match press conference.

“It’s another tough moment for us. It wasn’t enough what we did to beat Atletico in two games. I think they’re an experienced team, they know how to play those games very well and it’s a very difficult moment for us.”

Asked if it was the most upset he felt after a Champions League elimination, De Gea said: “Yeah, it’s always tough when you go out of the Champions League, especially the way we did. We got a good draw in Madrid and then we play here with the fans.

“I don’t know if we should win this game, to be honest, but we don’t win the game and we’re out again, another bad year for us, so it’s very, very tough.”

Not only are United without a trophy in five years but they have failed to launch a sustained Premier League title charge since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013.

“There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies,” De Gea said.

“So I think we need to be clear we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies, we don’t just want to play for the top four and be there, get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Something like this.

“So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone.”

De Gea did not want to talk about the officiating at Old Trafford, where there is a huge amount of work to do to get back to challenging for silverware.

“Of course we all want the best for the club, especially myself,” he added. “I’ve been here many, many years.

“I love the club. You saw the fans today, they have been amazing in a difficult season again, so I really believe – I don’t know when – this club is going be back at the top and we are going to be fighting for big things.”

