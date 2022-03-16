What the papers say – March 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Wednesday are led by a significant development in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and The Independent report the Ukrainian leader has acknowledged his country “cannot enter” Nato, in a bid to bring an end to the war.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Zelensky: Ukraine will never join Nato'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/QcrrZphYal — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 15, 2022

The story is also carried by the Daily Express, while The Guardian says it comes as Russian airstrikes continue to batter the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Wednesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Hell On Earth …But Glimmer Of Hope For Peace” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qdQc9EXuoQ — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 15, 2022

Guardian front page Wednesday 16 March 2022; Ukraine's Nato concession as airstrikes batter capital pic.twitter.com/ekKxnp1mdM — The Guardian (@guardian) March 15, 2022

The Daily Mail leads with a report from the frontline in Kyiv, which has been described as a “city of fear and defiance”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the West has imposed a series of fresh sanctions against Russia.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday March 16 https://t.co/PgFlprvDbo pic.twitter.com/T2z4oddHDG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 15, 2022

The sanctions include a UK ban on the export of luxury items, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 YOU'RE NOT BLINGING ANYMORE 🔴 UK hits Russia's richest where it hurts, with ban on export of luxury items 🔴 Abramovich's private jet heads for Moscow#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HM44k0IgSA — Metro (@MetroUK) March 15, 2022

The i says fierce Ukrainian resistance is expected to force the Kremlin to change its invasion tactics to a “war of attrition”, which includes long-range bombing of cities and an expansion of military action into Ukraine’s west.

Wednesday's front page: Putin turns to Plan C#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wdZnBg2Xtw — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 15, 2022

The Daily Mirror leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson flying to Saudi Arabia to request the nation boost its oil production.

The Daily Star says a lookalike of Mr Zelensky fled Kyiv with the help of lookalikes of Vladimir Putin and Kim-Jong Un.

And The Sun reports US billionaire Woody Johnson is launching an “eleventh-hour” bid to buy Chelsea FC.

Tomorrow's front page: A megabucks pal of ex-President Donald Trump is launching an eleventh-hour bid for Chelsea FC https://t.co/UXgwjgB243 pic.twitter.com/BzyVZnn8ap — The Sun (@TheSun) March 15, 2022