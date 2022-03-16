Avast cybersecurity merger on hold amid competition warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Avast cybersecurity merger on hold amid competition warning

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 8.39am
A merger deal between cybersecurity firms Avast and NortonLifeLock has been put on hold (Yui Mok/PA)
A merger deal between cybersecurity firms Avast and NortonLifeLock has been put on hold (Yui Mok/PA)

The merger between British cybersecurity company Avast and US rival NortonLifeLock has been put on hold after a warning that the deal could lead to a fall in competition.

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigators said the two firms have few competitors, and an in-depth inquiry into the £6 billion deal may need to be carried out.

The CMA said: “As the companies are close competitors, with few other significant rivals, the Competition and Markets Authority is concerned that, if completed, the proposed deal could lead to a reduction in competition in the UK market.

“This could lead to UK consumers getting a worse deal when looking for cyber safety software in the future.”

CMA executive director David Stewart said: “We are living more of our lives online and it is vital that people have access to competitive cyber safety software when seeking to protect themselves and their families.

“NortonLifeLock’s proposed purchase of Avast could lead to a reduction in competition in the UK and ultimately a worse deal for consumers when looking for cyber safety software.

“Unless the companies can offer a clear-cut solution to address our concerns, we intend to carry out an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.”

Both sides now have a week to submit proposals to address CMA concerns, with the organisation having a further week to decide whether a Phase 2 investigation should be launched.

The deal was first announced in August last year, pending approvals from regulators.

It was supposed to be completed this month but, due to investigations in the UK and Spain, this was pushed back to April.

