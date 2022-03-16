Camilla cancels visit to Cheltenham Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Camilla cancels visit to Cheltenham Festival

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 10.08am
The Duchess of Cornwall will not attend the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday (PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival – the second time she has missed an event this week.

Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid but has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

On Tuesday she visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with the Prince of Wales and the couple celebrated Irish culture ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Royals visit Irish Cultural Centre – London
The duchess with the Prince of Wales during a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre on Tuesday (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

But she cancelled an appearance at an evening event on Monday, when she was due to meet High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff with Charles. They both attended the Commonwealth Day service earlier in the day.

Clarence House confirmed the duchess would not be attending the Cheltenham Festival but declined to comment further.

Last week, the duchess revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus.

When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

