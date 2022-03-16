Man Utd must come back fighting in battle for top-four finish – Harry Maguire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man Utd must come back fighting in battle for top-four finish – Harry Maguire

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.43am Updated: March 16 2022, 12.19pm
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire spoke of the need for unity (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says the squad must stick together as they fight to prevent a disappointing season heading into a tailspin following the Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

Long since out of the Premier League title race and domestic cup competitions, the Red Devils’ last hope of ending their five-year trophy drought came to a galling end on Tuesday night.

Three weeks on from escaping Spain with a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw in the first leg of this Champions League last-16 tie, United stuttered on home turf as Renan Lodi’s first-half header sealed Atleti a 1-0 win.

David De Gea bemoaned “another bad year” for a club that are now only fighting for a top-four finish – an uphill battle given Arsenal in the final spot have games in hand on floundering United.

The Gunners could be seven points clear of Ralf Rangnick’s side by the time they play again next month and skipper Maguire says they have to keep battling together.

“Of course it’s going to be a disappointing couple of weeks now,” he said as Atleti fans continued to sing long after the final whistle at Old Trafford.

“The lads need to go, have a rest but make sure that we come back fighting for the end of the season.

“We’ve got nine important Premier League games that we need to try to win every game that we play in, stick together.

“My job as captain obviously has a big role in that as well and making sure that we stick together and we finish the season strong – because we owe it to the fans.”

United do not return to action until hosting Leicester on April 2 and the intervening period is sure to be one of uncomfortable criticism and introspection for those in the dressing room.

Maguire was sarcastically cheered by home fans when replaced towards the end of Tuesday’s loss to Atletico, whose experience and nous was clear as they simultaneously wound down the clock and their opponents up.

“I think the style in Europe, it’s not for me to really comment on,” the defender told beIN Sports. “But, yeah, I think every time you touch someone, it’s a foul.

“I mean Anthony (Elanga) has a header in the first couple of minutes. Heads the ball over the bar, the keeper probably comes and clatters him and he gets the foul, so, yeah, it’s a different style.

Cristiano Ronaldo complains to referee Slavko Vincic at half time on Tuesday
“I think – as a team – we’ve maybe got learn from it, got to grow from it and don’t lose our discipline.

“I felt like the last 20 to 30 minutes of the game we should have been pushing and creating a little bit more but we got too frustrated, we started losing our shape and we lost momentum in the game.

“That’s something that we need to learn from but it’s a difficult night tonight because the lads are disappointed.”

Rangnick expressed his frustration with referee Slavko Vincic’s officiating after the match as did skipper Maguire, who highlighted a potential foul on Elanga before Atleti scored what proved to be the winner.

“I can’t say for sure because I haven’t looked at it back yet,” he said. “I will look at it back.

Renan Lodi heads home Atletico Madrid's winner against Manchester United
“In real time it looked like he was fouled maybe once the first time, then he goes by the second man and then he looked like he’s fouled.

“Then the ref, I think, looks like he’s going to blow for a foul, he’s looking around, looking at his fourth (official), looking at his assistant, looking for someone to help him and it ends up they didn’t give the foul.

“Listen, the decisions didn’t go our way tonight but we had long enough in the game to try and come back and get a goal and get the equaliser and we didn’t manage to do it.”

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone runs off in celebration after beating Manchester United
Meanwhile, United are reviewing CCTV footage after objects were thrown at Atletico head coach Diego Simeone as he ran down the tunnel at full-time.

Anyone found to have thrown items faces a three-year ban under ground regulations.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body is waiting on the referee and delegate’s report before deciding whether to sanction United.

