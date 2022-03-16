Saudi’s King Salman leaves hospital after having pacemaker battery changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saudi’s King Salman leaves hospital after having pacemaker battery changed

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 12.02pm
King Salman walks with a cane as he leaves the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, and his entourage (Saudi Press Agency/AP)
Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch has undergone medical tests and had the battery of his pacemaker changed, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

King Salman will rest for several days following the procedure and “successful medical tests”, the news agency said.

Government-produced images showed the 86-year-old leaving the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital, Riyadh, hunched forward and using a cane, but otherwise walking unassisted.

He was accompanied by an entourage that included his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanied his father, King Salman, as he left hospital (Victoria Jones/PA)

The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom.

He has appointed his 36-year-old son, Prince Mohammed, as his successor, but has already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.

The crown prince’s assertive and brazen style of leadership, as well as his consolidation of power and sidelining of potential rivals, has been controversial.

He has denied any involvement in the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting Western intelligence assessments.

In July 2020, King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical tests due to inflammation of the gallbladder. He spent 10 days in hospital, during which the gall bladder was removed.

