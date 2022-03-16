‘Committed’ gang member jailed for 14 years for shopping centre killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Committed’ gang member jailed for 14 years for shopping centre killing

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 12.18pm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Gedeon Ngwendema who was stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, north-west London, on Tuesday. Issue date: Wednesday May 5, 2021.
A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, stabbed 21-year-old Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.

The “committed” gang member, who appeared in four YouTube music videos, had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.

On Wednesday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for 14 years with a further four years on extended licence.

Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.

At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder, the court was told.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC said the “appalling” violence in front of adults and children at Brent Cross came after Rexson told a friend at Wormwood Scrubs prison he was looking for a knife “for the ride”.

The teenager searched the internet for a shop selling knives and, less than 35 minutes later, had one tucked into his tracksuit bottoms in the busy shopping centre.

The Thugs For Life gang member came across the victim, who was associated with the rival A9 gang, outside a JD Sports shop “by chance”.

During a brief confrontation, Mr Ngwendema was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart.

He stumbled towards Marks and Spencer and collapsed on the concourse where he died.

He was heard by shoppers to say: “I’ve been duked (stabbed). Someone get me an ambulance.”

A general view of Brent Cross shopping centre in London
Rexson ran back into JD Sports and, when detained by security guards, claimed it was “mistaken identity”.

Following his arrest, he dropped the 6cm-long lock-knife down a drain at a police station, from where it was later recovered.

Judge Leonard said Rexson was a “committed and active” member of Thugs For Life and operated the gang’s Instagram account, which featured people with guns.

He also ran a Snapchat account and featured as a named artist in YouTube music videos with violent lyrics.

The judge also referred to statements from Mr Ngwendema’s family describing him as having a “heart of gold”.

Rexson, of Kingsbury, north-west London, had admitted manslaughter by loss of control because he was in fear of being attacked.

Judge Leonard told him: “I accept you have been subject to attacks in the past with serious violence – this is inevitable as a gang member.

“There is no evidence the deceased was responsible for that violence.”

The judge sentenced Rexson to 10 months in jail for possession of the blade to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

He ordered a charge of murder to lie on court file, after the lesser plea was accepted by the Crown.

