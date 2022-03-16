Countries must send arms to Ukraine, says Czech prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Countries must send arms to Ukraine, says Czech prime minister

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 12.45pm Updated: March 16 2022, 2.57pm
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Slovenia prime minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic prime minister Petr Fiala, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia safely returned to Central Europe on Wednesday after visiting Kyiv to show support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s military invasion.

Czech prime minister, Petr Fiala, called on as many countries as possible to equip Ukraine with large amounts of weapons quickly so the country can continue fighting off Russian forces that are trying to take the capital and other cities.

“We have to realise that (the Ukrainians) also fight for our independence, for our freedom and we have to support them,” Fiala said after arriving back in Prague. “That’s the reason why we travelled there, to show them they’re not alone.”

He and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and prime minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia met with President Volodymyr Zelensky during their trip to Kyiv on Tuesday, when sustained Russian shelling targeted the city and its suburbs.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the European leaders in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

They went ahead with the hours-long train journey despite concerns about risks to their security while traveling through a war zone, hoping to inspire more courageous international backing of Ukraine

Polish deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski — the chief of the ruling conservative party and his country’s most powerful politician – also made the trip.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia are members of both the European Union and NATO. Although pronouncing their trip to be an EU mission, officials in Brussels cast it as something the three leaders undertook on their own.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said it was good for Western allies to engage closely with Zelensky, but he did not clearly endorse the visit to Kyiv.

At home, the prime ministers won widespread praise for travelling into a country at war. Some criticised the leaders for making a risky trip that was largely symbolic and lacked a clear international mandate.

For his part, Zelensky voiced his appreciation for the show of support from members of the EU, which he hopes Ukraine will one day be able to join.

The leaders crossed safely by train back into Poland on Wednesday morning. They then had a phone conversation with European Council president Charles Michel, according to Fiala.

He tweeted a photo of the three prime ministers sitting around a phone as they briefed Michel on the “results of the mission in Kyiv.”

In Brussels, a spokesperson for the EU’s executive arm said “solidarity is expressed in different ways through different channels”.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine is absolute. It has been repeated on numerous occasions. But more importantly, it is extremely tangible,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, citing the 27-nation bloc’s financing for refugees and military equipment.

“And I can assure you that this solidarity is very well understood by the Ukrainian authorities.”

At a news briefing late on Tuesday in Kyiv, Kaczynski said he thinks a Nato peacekeeping mission is needed in Ukraine, or “possibly some wider international structure, but a mission that will also be able to defend itself and that will operate in Ukraine”.

The remark generated some discussion in Poland on Wednesday, with some commentators saying the prospect could risk drawing Nato into a war with Russia.

Morawiecki’s chief-of-staff, Michal Dworczyk, said neither Poland nor anyone else was talking about getting involved in the war, which reached its 21st day on Wednesday.

The government in Warsaw was making “an appeal not only to Europe but to the whole free world, to work out a solution that would realistically have the ability to suppress the Russian aggression,” Dworczyk told Polish Radio 24.

Fiala, the Czech leader, acknowledged that Nato was not ready to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something Ukraine has requested.

But he said Ukrainians would be able to enforce the no-fly zone by themselves if they have enough weapons and anti-aircraft missiles.

In Slovenia, where Jansa’s right-wing SDS party faces a parliamentary election on April 24 amid decreasing popularity, some characterised the Lyiv trip as a public relations stunt.

The Ukrainian crisis “comes in handy for Jansa to improve his image in front of his voters and divert attention from domestic political debates,” the independent Vecer newspaper said in a commentary published on Wednesday.

