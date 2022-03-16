Royal Collection swords withdrawn from Moscow exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Royal Collection swords withdrawn from Moscow exhibition

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.13pm
EDITORS NOTE EFFECT CREATED USING IN CAMERA MULTIPLE EXPOSURE FUNCTION SLOW SHUTTER SPEEDS AND FLASH. Knights fight during an armoured combat demonstration, part of the Elizabethan bank holiday event at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.
Antique swords from the Royal Collection have been withheld from an exhibition which would have been staged in Russia, the institution has confirmed.

The three weapons were going to be loaned to the Moscow Kremlin Museums, but permission was “postponed” in mid-February as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified.

The move was mirrored by other museums across Europe who withheld exhibits for “The Duel: from Trial by Combat to a Noble Crime” which was scheduled to open on March 4 but has been postponed.

A Royal Collection Trust spokesperson said: “A decision to postpone a loan of three swords from the Royal Collection to the Kremlin Museums in Moscow was made in mid-February.”

The Russian institution said on its website: “The Moscow Kremlin Museums report the postponement of the exhibition ‘The Duel: from Trial by Combat to a Noble Crime’, which was scheduled to open on March 4 2022.

“The core of the project consists of exhibits from European museums, which were forced to withdraw them before the time due to the geopolitical situation.”

The Royal Collection swords are reportedly from the 17th century and were due to represent weapons used in historic duels with one said to have belonged to Charles 1.

